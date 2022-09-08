No school for 3rd day in a row as bargaining continues between Seattle Public Schools, teachers union

School is canceled for a third day in a row on Friday, Sept. 9 as bargaining continues between Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association.

The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sept. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union.

The two sides have still not come to an agreement.

On Tuesday, SEA said 6,000 people, or 95% of educators, voted to authorize the strike. The strike officially began at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

SPS has been providing free sack lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the locations here.

The city is helping parents with child care as long as the strike lasts - offering free recreational programs and activities at eight community centers starting Monday. Find details here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Find more resources and answers to frequently asked questions here.