No one injured in Seattle armed robbery, detectives investigating

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a Chinatown-International District club Monday afternoon.

Seattle Police officers were called to the club around 11:15 a.m., located near Weller and Sixth Avenue. Witnesses told officers that five to six armed men walked in, held them at gunpoint and demanded money from them.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are looking through evidence and trying to get surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call detectives at (206) 233-5000.

