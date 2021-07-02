No official city fireworks display in Tacoma, but Rainiers still put on a show

People in Tacoma do not have many options for celebrating the Fourth of July this year with fireworks; however, one tradition is still going off with a bang.

Due to uncertainty from the pandemic, city leaders made the decision to cancel the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Personal fireworks are illegal within the city, and violations could cost $513. Which does not leave many options to see a show.

However, there is still one tradition going off as planned this year.

"We’re kind of the only show in town. We’re blowing it up tonight. We’re going even bigger tomorrow, and we’re excited we can still put on for Tacoma," said Casey Catherwood.

Catherwood is the creative director for the Tacoma Rainiers.

The July 3rd fireworks show at Cheney Stadium is a tradition and one that many fans missed out on last year due to the pandemic.

For the first time since 2019, fans will be back in the stands, and on the field, watching the show this year.

"It’s going to be a humdinger," said Catherwood.

Some fans got an early preview during Friday night’s firework show.

"This feels good. This is going to be fun. This weekend is going to be fun and I feel like we’re getting back on track," said Shell Mays who watched Friday night’s game with his two daughters.

Catherwood says they are expecting about 7,500 people for Saturday’s game. That is a sellout crowd for Cheney Stadium, which is possible now that the state is fully reopened.

Catherwood said there are a few tickets left for Saturday's big game and show, but they are going fast.

