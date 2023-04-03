'No justice for my brother:' Courtroom packed for first appearance of suspected Capitol Hill shooter

Family and loved ones of a man who was shot and killed in Capitol Hill over the weekend packed the courtroom on Monday in hopes of hearing the consequences for his suspected shooter.

However, 35-year-old Patrick Cooney waived his right to appear, and his defense attorney showed up instead.

Cooney is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old community activist Elijah Lewis after an altercation in Capitol Hill on Saturday.

According to court documents, Lewis was driving to Monster Jam with his 9-year-old nephew on April 1. Court documents say the car he was driving almost hit someone on a scooter while trying to turn right.

That scooter ride was identified as Cooney.

Words were exchanged between the two, and then Cooney pulled out a handgun and shot into Lewis' vehicle three times, according to court documents. Lewis was hit in the chest and his nephew was hit in the calf. Family members say he died protecting his nephew.

"There is no justice for my brother because my brother is dead," said Mario Dunham, Elijah Lewis' brother. "You get what I'm saying? And that person, whoever he is, they didn't show up to court today to own up to what he's supposed to be as a man the person that had a concealed carry license and decided he wanted to take my brother's life and shoot my nephew at nine years old? There ain't no justice for that."

Dunham said he wants Lewis to be remembered for the influence he had over the Central District and south end of Seattle.

Lewis was known for being a local youth advocate. He'd regularly speak at community events representing people of color and uplifting minority groups.

"I want little African American men, boys and little girls, to look up to the person that he was," Dunham said. "And the person that he is and understand that my brother made a difference in five years. He took my brother at 23 years old."

Cooney has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Bail has been set at $2 million.

The King County Prosecutors Office said they have not had any other cases involving Cooney referred to their office.