No injuries reported in I-5 drive-by shooting

State troopers are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-5 near Federal Way.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers were called to a shooting near the I-5 and SR-18 interchange. A driver told them a suspect in a white Dodge Charger, with a black fin on the back, drove by and opened fire on him.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Washington State Patrol at (360) 596-4000.

