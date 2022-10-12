Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after shootout between suspect, Renton officers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police took a suspect into custody after shots were fired between the suspect and officers Wednesday morning. 

After 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a prowler breaking into a car in the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard.

Investigators said when officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at them and officers fired back. 

The suspect then ran away from the scene, but officers located the suspect, who was hiding in foliage. 

The suspect was taken into custody.  

Officers and the suspect were not injured during the incident. 

The Valley Investigative Team will take over the investigation. 