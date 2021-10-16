No injuries in drive-by shooting near Rainier Beach, WSP investigating

article

Washington State Patrol is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Rainier Beach area.

Authorities were called to a reported shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Boeing Access Road early Saturday morning. The victim told police they were shot at by a dark-colored SUV.

According to the victim, the incident sparked from a minor car crash near the intersection. They both pulled into a nearby parking lot, when the driver of the SUV, a dark-colored GMC Yukon, got out of the car with a gun. The victim then drove off, but the suspect reportedly got back in his car and caught up with them near MLK Way and Ryan Road, taking out their gun and shooting at the victim's car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect, vehicle or incident in general is urged to call Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

RELATED: Washington Department of Corrections officer accused of planning own shooting

READ MORE: Spokane Police investigating three shootings in three-hour span

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram