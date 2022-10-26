No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.

Authorities say the pilot was the only one aboard, and pulled themselves from the plane after it went down.

The pilot is not injured, no one was hurt on the ground, and no structures were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating what caused the crash.