No cause of death yet for 2 teens, father found dead in Renton home

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says it could be months before the cause of death is known for two teenage girls and their father, found Saturday in their Renton apartment.

Autopsies done Monday on the three did not "uncover any obvious manner of death," so further laboratory and scientific testing will be needed for the medical examiner to determine an official cause and manner of death, according to the Renton Police Department.

16- and 17-year-old sisters were found dead Saturday in the living room of their home, according to Renton police. The body of their father, 33-year-old Manuel Gil, was in an upstairs bedroom.

"I need to know what happened to my girls," the teens’ mother said Monday.

No obvious signs of foul play, no signs of struggle and no visible trauma were discovered when the bodies were found, according to police.

Alvarado said she called Renton police Friday night for a welfare check because she hadn’t heard from her daughters recently.

Nobody answered the door, so police officers checked the locked unit from outside because they had no cause to access the residence by force, according to Renton police detective Robert Onishi.

On Saturday morning, the building’s co-owner, Carlo Papini, heard police had visited Friday night and he discovered the bodies, police said.

