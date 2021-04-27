No appointment needed at Tacoma Dome mass vaccination site

A six-week mass vaccination site opens at the Tacoma Dome Tuesday (April 27) with no appointments needed for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The site is open from noon - 8 p.m. daily with a goal of at least 1,170 vaccinations each day. That would mean 34,000 shots in six weeks.

The clinic offers drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations for anyone 16 and older, though 16- and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian present to get a shot.

There are also food trucks on site, according to Pierce County government.

Pierce County will continue to operate vaccination sites – including second-dose events – in other parts of the county while at the Tacoma Dome. To register for these events, you can go to FindYourCovidShot.com and pick the day you want to get vaccinated.

If you need assistance signing up, they can call 253-798-8900 for help.

