NJ Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 following Capitol lockdown

A New Jersey Congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's Capitol lockdown.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman made the announcement of her positive COVID-19 test Monday.

"I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," she said.

Congresswoman Coleman wrote that she believes she got COVID-19 during the lockdown as there were many members of congress not wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Coleman is continuing to quarantine at her home.

