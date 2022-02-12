Nisqually Tribal Police looking for missing girl, last seen Thursday
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Nisqually Tribal Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen on Feb. 10.
Authorities say Seqoia Sinclair is from Lacey, and has not been seen since Thursday. Sinclair is described as 5’5", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She is a member of the Nisqually Tribal Community.
Anyone with information on Sinclair is urged to call Nisqually Tribal Police at (360) 459-9603, case number 22-0008, or email the Sovereign Bodies Institute at mmiwdatabase@sovereign-bodies.org or call at (707) 335-6263.
