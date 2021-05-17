Nigerian man arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country.

Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD fraud," said Tessa Gorman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, in a statement Monday.

Rufai is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday, the Seattle Times reported.

His arrest comes almost a year after officials announced they were temporarily suspending unemployment benefits payments after discovering that criminals had used stolen Social Security numbers and other personal information to file bogus claims for federal and state unemployment benefits.

Within days, officials disclosed that "hundreds of millions of dollars" had likely been stolen in a fraud scheme that law enforcement officials and cybercrime experts said was partly based in Nigeria.

