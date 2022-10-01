Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10: 'Another blessing'

article

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 10th child.

Nick Cannon, 41, took to Instagram Friday to share that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, son Rise Messiah Cannon.

"Another Blessing!!!" Cannon began his lengthy caption.

"As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need," he wrote.

In Cannon's Instagram post, he shared a video of Bell's baby shower, as well as a picture with Bell and their two children, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Brittany Bell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey, " Cannon added. "She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!

"I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON," he concluded.

In mid-September, Cannon welcomed his ninth child, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. It is his first child with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also the father to twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, a former radio personality. She is expecting her third baby with Cannon this fall.

Recently, Cannon welcomed baby boy Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He was also the father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

