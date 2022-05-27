Next level security or just plain nuisance? FOX 13 Investigates CVS' noisy new camera system in Seattle

A major pharmacy chain has installed flashing police-style lights on its security cameras and added loud speakers blaring warnings around at least two of its stores in Seattle, as a way to stop shoplifters and smash-and-grab robbers.

FOX 13 Seattle started asking CVS questions about the changes after getting contacted by people who live and work around the locations in Queen Anne and Westlake.

CVS gave us this comment: "To help ensure the safety of our customers and employees, we recently installed an enhanced surveillance system at select stores in Seattle that is commonly used throughout the retail industry. The cameras are focused only on our store entrances and immediate premises. The system also periodically plays a pre-recorded message that loitering is prohibited."

We’ve been told the recording that plays out several times an hour. Others have questioned whether the camera system is recording people along the sidewalk and bus stops as much as it does customers entering the pharmacy.

Other chains have resorted to sound deterrent systems for security, with mixed results. In Spokane, the city banned stores from using high-pitch Mosquito devices to discourage loiterers, even though the downtown police precinct building still had one operating for months after the vote.

We’re looking in to the privacy and noise issues right now and will bring you an update to this story coming up on FOX 13 News, starting at 4 p.m.