Newly unveiled George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

The NYPD was searching for the man who vandalized a newly-unveiled statue of George Floyd in Union Square.

According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.

Police released video of the vandalism Monday.

Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The statue was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue, in Brooklyn, and it was vandalized five days later with black paint and marked with an alleged logo of a white supremacist group.

Members of the group that installed the statue cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd’s brothers gathered in July as it was prepared to move to Union Square, in the heart of Manhattan.

COVERAGE OF THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Advertisement

With the Associated Press.