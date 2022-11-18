Newly remodeled ferry terminal at Seattle's Colman dock is now open

The newly remodeled ferry terminal at Colman Dock along Seattle's waterfront opened to the public on Friday.

The terminal, which takes passengers to and from Bremerton or Bainbridge Island, has been under construction since 2017. It had to be replaced and upgraded because it was aging and seismically vulnerable.

Here are some of the new upgrades:

20,026 square feet of passenger space, which is enough room for 1,900 ferry riders.

Twelve turnstiles for each route including six that are ADA-accessible.

buy tickets online. Ticket sales at booths on the temporary walkway and at kiosks. Here's where passengers can

Elevator access located near the passenger-only ferry terminal.

Bicycle entry and holding area north of Marion Street, and stairs and elevators to connect the facility to Alaskan Way.

There is still work that's being done at Colman Dock.

Washington State Ferries said work continues on a new entry building along Alaskan Way and the elevated pedestrian connector into the terminal building, which are set to open in 2023, additional elevator access and food and retail venders in the terminal building.