Newly released documents show details of tragic night Bothell police officer was killed

Probable cause documents show more of the details of the tragic night a Bothell Police officer died in the line of duty.

The suspect in the shooting, Henry Eugene Washington, was expected to make his first appearance in a King County courtroom on Wednesday.

Washington did not actually appear as defense attorneys said he was medically unavailable.

A King County judge still found probably cause to keep Washington behind bars at the hearing.

Washington faces four different charges: first degree murder, first degree assault, vehicular assault, and attempting to elude.

Probable cause documents released on Wednesday show the details of what happened the night of the incident.

According to the documents, Officer Jonathan Shoop was with his field training officer the night he was killed.

Shoop was behind the wheel and the training officer in the passenger seat, according to the documents.

The officers made a traffic stop for a car that had no license plate; Officer Shoop approached the car, but it sped away and hit a person at a cross walk, the documents said.

The probable cause documents said there is video of the incident from a witness that shows Washington walk to the driver side of the Bothell police car and fire two shots.

The documents noted more shots are heard in that video in what is believed to have come from inside the police car.

According to the documents, a witness said they heard Washington taunting police before firing his gun. Washington then fled the scene with the weapon.

The probable cause documents also said Washington called police in Kansas confessing to the shooting and claimed it was in self-defense. In the documents, it's also noted there is a recording of that call and it has been obtained.

King County officials said no previous cases involving Washington have been referred to their office.

However, Q13 News found Washington has an extensive criminal history out of state, including several convictions stretching over nearly two decades.

No bail is set in this current case and charges are expected by Friday.