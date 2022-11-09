Newly-discovered tunnel may lead to lost tomb of Cleopatra

Archaeologists believe they may have discovered a tunnel that can take them to the lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra, who ruled in Egypt from 51–30 BC.

The tunnel was discovered at the Temple of Taposiris Magna near Alexandria.

Dr. Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic led the excavation team that discovered the tunnel. The tunnel contained coins bearing the images of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, according to a press release from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The tunnel is carved into the rock. It measures approximately 13 meters and is roughly 1,300 meters long. Martinez calls it "an engineering miracle."

The excavation team also found two alabaster heads, one of a sphinx and another from the Ptolemaic period. They also found a number of headless statues.

A network of tunnels stretching from Lake Mariout to the Mediterranean has also been discovered, along with several mummies buried inside rock-carved tombs.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

