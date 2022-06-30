Several people, including teen, shot in Newark

Gunfire erupted on a street in Newark on Thursday evening, striking nine people, according to police.

Authorities say that just after 6:20 p.m., a person driving a stolen white Honda Pilot drove up to a bodega on the corner of Clinton Place and Shephard Avenue and opened fire.

A total of nine people were shot, including a 17-year-old, but none of the victims suffered anything more serious than minor injuries.

Some of the victims were able to transport themselves to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Neighbors living near the site of the shooting told FOX 5 NY that they were concerned that there would be more gun violence on their streets as summer continues.

Police said they were still searching for the Honda Pilot, which was reported stolen earlier in the day from Jersey City.