New walk-in vaccination sites open in 2 Seattle neighborhoods for those 60 and older

In an effort to end the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Seattle has opened up two new walk-in vaccination clinics.

Effective immediately, those who are 60 and older are able to get vaccinated, without an appointment, at Community Vaccination Hubs in Rainier Beach and West Seattle.

The vaccination site at Rainier Beach will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp (8702 Seward Park Ave S).

The West Seattle site is also open from Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 2801 SW Thistle Street.

In order to qualify, the person must at least 60 years old who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only one additional person gets vaccinated with the 60-year-old patient, but they must be 16 years old or older. The additional person also should not have gotten their first dose.

The city also launched the "Good Neighbor" program to increase vaccinations among older adults throughout King County, particularly among those with digital and/or mobility barriers.

"Across Seattle and King County, we’ve done excellent work to ensure our older community members get vaccinated. However, we must make another focused effort to ensure our most vulnerable community members get the vaccine, particularly as eligibility expands and new variants spread through our region. I encourage all Seattleites to be a good neighbor and help older adults in your life get vaccinated," said Mayor Jenny Durkan. "We all have a role to play in defeating this pandemic. I know everyone is fatigued, and we all want the pandemic to be over. But hope is on the horizon, and now is not the time to let up on our efforts."

For more information, including the notification list, visit the city’s vaccination website here.

