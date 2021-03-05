New vaccination site opens at Angel of the Winds Arena

Snohomish County will open a vaccination site at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett this weekend, administering the state's first doses of the third COVID-19 vaccine.

The mass vaccination site will administer up to 5,000 allotted shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state's first batch of the single-dose vaccine.

County health and city officials provided updates in a media briefing on Friday about the vaccination efforts and the county's 5th mass vaccination site.

"We’re excited that this will be certainly the first in the county and we believe, perhaps, the first in the state that will be rolling out use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And just a short note for the folks who are looking at where vaccines are available, the bottom line is that the best vaccine is the one that you’re able to get," said Jason Biermann, Director of Emergency Manager with Snohomish County.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Sommers added one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 100,000 Snohomish County residents as of Friday. The county's goal is to vaccine approximately all 650,000 county residents.

"Our biggest limiting factor is still our ability to quickly vaccinate our resident and having supply. The supply is our biggest hurdle at this point still, but it is getting better," Somers said.

The vaccination site will be open starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Those eligible to receive the vaccine will fall under the current vaccination tiers of 1a and 1b1, including seniors ages 65-years-old and older, healthcare workers, high-risk first responders, and K-12th grade educators to name a few.

In March of last year, the Everett arena was home to the county's first temporary COVID-19 quarantine and isolation site for people experiencing homelessness or for those unable to recover from the virus in their own homes.