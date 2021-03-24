New traffic pattern announced for Chick-fil-A opening in Renton

article

If you live in the Renton area, the opening of Chick-fil-A on Rainier Ave. S. might put a damper on your commute.

There will be a heavy police presence in the 300 block of Rainier Ave. S. starting Thursday and going in through the weekend to control traffic for the grand opening.

The only way in is through the Rainier Ave. entrance, so expect hefty backups in the area.

Overflow traffic will be allowed in a coned-off lane on Rainier Avenue. Customers are encouraged to put on their hazard lights for extra safety.

Due to the pandemic, Chick-fil-A has canceled its notorious 'First 100' event, where the first 100 customers get free food. Camping outside the restaurant is prohibited.

If you're going to work or shopping, try to use an alternative route.

Advertisement

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram