New round of small business grants open in Snohomish County

Small businesses in the North Sound are being thrown a lifeline again. As COVID-19 infections rise, local businesses have been squeezed even harder than ever before with health guidelines.

Federal CARES Act funds grants of up to $25,000 to help save local businesses and jobs.On Tuesday, local businesses were welcomed to apply. The grants will be awarded to operations that function with less than 20 full time employees, and have lost at least 25 percent revenue due to the pandemic.

The grants are just one way Snohomish County is trying to help. In December 2020, the Support Snoco campaign highlighted how locals could spread holiday cheer among businesses run by people in their own community.

Vincent is a veteran but the pandemic is a battle all its own. He says he will apply for a grant in hopes to continue bringing color and sweetness to his slice of Lynnwood.

"If not I will make a way to try to survive without it," he said.

Business owners who were not selected to recieve grants in 2020 would not be required to resubmit a request. County officials say their applications have been resubmitted automatically for consideration this round. For information on how to apply click here.