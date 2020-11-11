New round of $10,000 grants for Seattle small businesses

Seattle small businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for a new round of $10,000 grants from the city through the end of November.



The Sock Monster in Wallingford will apply for the grant. The business has been through alot in this pandemic.



"I was 60% down in revenue and I had pretty much lost two employees. Especially with the burglary in May, we had weeks of doing inventory," said owner Kathleen Tremaine.



Tremaine says she's been relying on grants to keep her business afloat.



"The PPP definitely helped with paying employees. The disaster loan actually is keeping me afloat right now," added Tremaine.



The owner of restaurant Yoroshiku Seattle is also applying for the grant. He says revenue is down 40% and he had to downsize his staff. With COVID-19 cases climbing, he's concerned the state might roll back capacity, so the grant would help him immensly.



"Some of the restaurants has a patio. It helps for business but for us, we don't have a patio. We have very limited occupancy," said owner Keisuke Kobayashi.



The grants will be awarded via lottery so there's not guarantee Kobayashi or Tremaine will receive help, but they're grateful for the community's continued support for local and small businesses.



"We are still surviving so if you support small local businesses, we really appreciate it," said Kobayashi.

Tremaine adds, "it fills my heart because I just didn't realize how much support and how much caring I had from the community."



You can find eligibility rules and the application here:

https://www.seattle.gov/office-of-economic-development/small-business/small-business-programs/stabilization-fund

