New program supports businesses in Pierce County that ask for proof of vaccination

In Pierce County and Tacoma, the health department is supporting businesses that ask for proof of vaccination.

The new BRAVO Program promotes businesses in Tacoma and Pierce County that are checking vaccine cards and works to provide helpful resources for businesses who are looking to do the same.

In Pierce County, the government does not mandate showing proof of vaccination to get into businesses. However, some owners are asking for it anyway.

"Safety is always going to be our number one concern. Keeping our employees safe, their families safe, our guests safe, and our communities safe that's all we can focus on right now," said Billy Beckett.

Beckett is the owner of Red Star Taco Bar in Tacoma.

He says his business has asked for proof of vaccination since August. Beckett says this decision has presented some challenges over the last few months.

RELATED: Seattle, King County announce indoor vaccine requirement to fight COVID-19 spread

"We saw an extreme uptick in negative reviews, and negative comments on our social media. We saw a fairly significant dip in revenues for the first two weeks, but everything quickly rebounded after that," he said.

Beckett says it is worth it though, knowing he is keeping his customers and employees safe.

Health department officials say they are hearing positive feedback from the community.

"We've actually heard from some businesses that customers are coming in, and they are very appreciative of them providing a safe space for them," said Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director Dr. Anthony Chen.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, there are five businesses that are a part of the BRAVO Program: ALMA, Crudo & Cotto, Edison City Alehouse, Grand Cinema, and Red Start Taco Bar.

On the health department’s website, there is information for businesses that are looking to implement vaccine requirements.

