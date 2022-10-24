New on-street parking rates in Seattle start Monday

On-street parking pay rate changes will affect 36 locations across Seattle starting Monday and most of them will be going up.

The Seattle Department of Transportation looked at parking usage and seasonal trends when making this third and final adjustment of the year.

Decreases are happening in areas that aren't as full as they were in early summer and increases will be coming to locations where parking is full or nearly full.

A majority of these increases will be in the afternoon and evening and SDOT says the goal is to have one or two open parking spaces on each block.

Denny Triangle, Belltown and Fremont will see the highest parking pay rates between $4-5 an hour at peak times.

This breakdown shows how much on-street paid parking rates have changed through 2022 and new rates can also be found on this interactive map.