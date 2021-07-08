New night market in Puyallup brings community together after COVID

Puyallup’s new Night Market provides an opportunity for locally owned businesses to get back out into the community, and to give people in the city a way to celebrate fully reopened Washington.

On Thursday, hundreds enjoyed the beautiful weather at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup for the new Night Market.

The event was created by several local business owners who wanted to help shops get back in touch with their community.

"As we’re coming out of the season of COVID, we wanted to provide a space where people could get their businesses out there again," said Laura Romero.

Romero is one of the organizers. She said every week dozens of vendors pack into the park.

However, the Night Market does more than just help out local shop owners.

"It’s fun to provide another opportunity for people to come out and have a fun Thursday night with the family," said Romero.

For vendors like Nate Karnes, the new market allows him to get back to how he always planned to run his business.

"Brings me pure joy to see smiles unmasked," he said.

In 2019, Karnes worked a 9-5 job. He left it behind to create the Lumberjack Popcorn Company.

Karnes said a year of isolation right when he was starting his business venture was not what he hoped for, that is why he’s so excited to be a vendor at the night market.

"I just love being out in the community and putting smiles on people’s faces," he said.

The Puyallup Night Market happens every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. The last scheduled market is for September 2nd.

Romero said they hope to have other events in the off-season, especially during the holidays, and to bring the market back next year.

Every week there are dozens of vendors who take part, but Romero said there is still space for anyone who would like to take part.

For more information click here.

