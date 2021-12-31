New medical designations can be added to Washington driver’s license, ID card starting Jan. 1

article

Starting Saturday, Jan. 1, Washingtonians can now add new voluntary medical designations to their driver’s licenses or ID cards.

The Washington State Department of Licensing said people can add one or more symbols to the front of their cards if they have a medical condition, developmental disability or are deaf or hard of hearing.

According to the department, the designations may help first responders to communicate with people during a roadside emergency and inform them about their conditions.

People who want to add the symbols, will need to attest to their medical condition or disability but do not need to show proof. Those who prefer not to have the symbols can keep them hidden, and the information will be accessible from the DOL’s system.

There isn’t a fee for adding the designations and there isn’t a charge for anyone who wants to replace their card to add the designations.

For more information, you can go to dol.wa.gov or call 360-902-3900.



