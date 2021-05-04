New mass vaccination clinic welcomes walk-ins at South Hill Mall in Puyallup

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is open at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

It’s open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be made online, but walk-ins are more than welcome.

Aaron Graham is the Mass Vaccination Clinic Supervisor for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD). His background is extensive as a former army medic after graduating high school and working as a local EMT and phlebotomist.

"When I was working as a medic or an EMT or phlebotomist, I take care of people one at a time. This, I can take care of a thousand people a day," said Graham. "I’ve always taken care of people. If anybody cares, I care about you guys. I’ve taken care of people my entire life. The health department wants to help you."

The vaccination site is operating inside the old Toys R’ Us and has the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,500 people a day.

"Very easy. Very, very easy. I’m afraid of needles to start with and I didn’t even think he gave me a shot," said Richard Winter who was a walk-in on Wednesday.

"I just wanted it done. I just wanted to get it done, get the second dose eventually and just be on my way," said Sherry Camacho of Orting. "I just can’t wait until it’s all over."

The TPCHD is hoping to add more days and hours at the South Hill Mall location in the near future.

"The only way we’re going to get out of this pandemic is if we do it together," said Graham.

If you need to arrange a ride to a vaccination site or make an appointment over the phone, reach out to the health department’s call center at 253-649-1412 which is available Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

