New fleet of mobile cleaning machines to be unveiled in in Downtown Seattle

A new fleet of mobile cleaning machines will be unveiled Thursday morning in Downtown Seattle.

The Metropolitan Improvement District, which is a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, will reveal 18 new cleaning trikes for the Clean Team Ambassadors. This will nearly triple the current fleet and it will help them quickly respond to cleaning and sanitation needs in the neighborhood.

This is part of the program's $15.5 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

MID said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.

The new fleet will be revealing them starting ta 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

In the last year, the MID’s Clean Team collected more than 1.4 million gallons of trash from downtown sidewalks, alleys and curb lines, in addition to cleaning biohazard materials.