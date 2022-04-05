New family member on the way? Here are Washington's most popular baby names of 2022

article

Names.org released a list of Washington's most popular baby names in 2022, as well as some names unique to the Evergreen State.

The website collates data from the Social Security Administration and U.S. Census Bureau, and charts the popularity of baby names over the last few years.

Per their findings, the 10 most popular boy names in Washington are, in order:

Oliver Liam Noah Theodore Henry Benjamin Elijah William Lucas Alexander

The website says the name Elijah dropped from 6th to 7th, while Theodore climbed from 7th to 4th. Nine of Washington's top 10 boys' names also rank nationally, but Theodore is a ranking name unique to Washington.

The 10 most popular girl names are:

Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Evelyn Luna Isabella Harper Ava

Names.org says Luna and Harper are the new names on the Top 10 list, with Harper being a name unique to Washington.

Other popular boy names unique to Washington include Hudson, Leo, Ezra, Asher, Hunter and Charles. Girl names unique to Washington include Maya, Isla, Alice, Ruby and Adeline.

