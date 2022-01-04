Expand / Collapse search
New COVID quarantine and isolation site opens in Auburn as cases rise

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
article

AUBURN, Wash. - King County's Department of Community and Human Services opened a temporary quarantine and isolation site in Auburn as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 

The Auburn Clarion Inn (916th Street NW, Auburn) will offer 100 rooms for people to safely isolate if they are experiencing homelessness or if they are unable to do so at home for one reason or another.

The site, purchased by the county in July 2021, provides 24-hour security, transportation to accommodate guests and medical and behavioral health staff. 

RELATED: King County officials buy $4 million 'quarantine' motel

The site in Auburn is the fourth quarantine and isolation site opened by King County since the start of the pandemic, according to the county.

The hotel will convert back to its originally planned use as a Health Through Housing site once the facility is no longer needed to support isolation and quarantine efforts. Health Through Housing is a regional initiative to address the homelessness crisis at a county-wide scale.  

To access services, call the King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily to learn more. 

