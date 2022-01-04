New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:38AM
News
FOX 5 NY

What is the IHU variant?

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. It is called IHU.

NEW YORK - A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.  The variant has been named IHU.

It was found to have infected 12 people living in an area near Marseilles, a port city in southern France.

Health officials found that IHU has 46 mutations. That is even more mutations than were found in omicron.

The cases have been linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The new strain has not been spotted in other countries yet and the World Health Organization (WHO) has not labeled the new strain a variant under investigation. It has not put any strains on the list since it added omicron in November 2021.

Holiday COVID surge taking a toll

COVID cases are way up in most of the country, including the tristate area. New Jersey's positivity rate is now nearly 36%, Connecticut's is nearly 24%, and New York's is nearly 23%.

The WHO considers variants of concern ones that increase in transmissibility or increase in virulence or decrease vaccine effectiveness.

Experts say new variants keep emerging but it does not mean they will be more dangerous than previous strains.

According to a paper posted on medRxiv, the strain carries the E484K and N501Y mutations which can make it more resistant to vaccines and can make it more transmissible but it is unclear if either of those things will happen with it.

New York has seen a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant.  The silver lining has been that many New Yorkers appear to be coming down with a less-severe form of the disease.

Across the U.S., new COVID-19 cases have tripled in the past two weeks to over 400,000 a day, the highest level on record, amid a rush by many Americans to get tested. The high infection rates and resulting worker shortages are putting a heavy burden on employers large and small. Thousands of airline flights have been canceled in recent days. Many companies have shelved return-to-work plans.

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, according to the CDC. The number of new cases in the U.S. topped 1 million on Monday.

Related NYC COVID Stories

WHO leader scolds nations

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said he is worried that the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 will producing a "tsunami" of cases.