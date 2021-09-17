New COVID-19 restrictions in place for fans attending Seahawks' home opener

The Seahawks are back in Seattle this Sunday, and the city is pumped; however, if you’re going to the game there are some new COVID rules you need to know to make sure you get into the stadium.

Sunday’s game is the first time since the 2019 season, that the 12s will have the chance to watch the Hawks at home and in person. For some fans, this upcoming game is like waiting for Christmas Day.

"We never got to experience it last year. This year, homeowner, with those people, that’s what I’m blessed to be a part of is the fans. Yes, the team of course, but I’m happy to be back in the stadium with our fans," said Kenny Burns.

Burns is a lifelong fan. He says he’s only missed two home games since 1995. He has also organized Blue Friday parties for more than a decade. However, COVID-19 threw a big wrench into his nearly perfect record. He says that’s why this weekend is so special.

"I bleed Seahawks' Football, along with all the other fans," he said.

It’s been a while since Burns, or any other fans have been to a home game, and this year there are new safety rules in place attendees to the game must follow if they want to get in the stadium.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear a mask during the game. Also, anyone who is 12 and up must show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

"It actually makes me feel safe, to be honest with you. I just hope everyone brings their information, instead of coming down Sunday and getting turned away because they don’t have their stuff with them," said Burns.

The Seahawks defeated the Indianapolis Colts 28-16 in the first game of the season.

Sunday, the Hawks take on the 0-1 Tennessee Titans at 1:25 p.m.

You will be able to catch all the Seahawks highlights and post-game interviews on Seahawks Gameday on Q13 FOX immediately after the game.

