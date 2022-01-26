New bill would allow Oregonians to pump their own gas

article

Oregon Legislature is considering a bill that would allow people to pump their own gas.

House Bill 4151 has bipartisan support, and would authorize self-serve gasoline across the state at all times. Before, this could only happen when the Fire Marshal made temporary exceptions to the law.

Oregonians have not been able to pump their own gas since 1951. At the time, gas pumps had far fewer safety measures, and many states had similar laws – but in the 70 years since, these concerns have largely vanished.

The law was amended in 2015 to help rural gas stations to stay open 24 hours a day, by allowing self-service gas between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Additionally, gas stations in counties with less than 40,000 people can offer self-service gas at any time, unless there is a snack store or other retail space at the gas station.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, summer heat waves and staff shortages have also led to a relaxation of the rule in recent years.

Democrats and Republicans favor the bill for a litany of reason, arguing it will help gas stations struggling to stay open, lessen the strain on attendants rushing to serve customers and cut the wait time for drivers stuck in line at the pump.

Oregon’s 2022 legislative session starts Feb. 1, at which point lawmakers will discuss overturning this 71-year-old law.

