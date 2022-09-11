'Never forget'; Seattle Fire, Police raise flag to remember 9/11

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, taking nearly 3,000 lives.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers in Seattle paid their respects by raising the U.S. flag atop the Space Needle.

"On this day every year, we remember not only their sacrifice, but the dedication of all people – SPD officers included – who put the needs and lives of the public before their own, every day, while on the job," wrote the Seattle Police Department in a Facebook post.

Officers raised the flag, then lowered it to half-staff to honor the lives lost.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Seattle Fire Dept.)

"Please take time out of your day today to have a moment of silence in honor of all who lost their lives on 9/11 and as a result of that day, and for all of the families whose lives were impacted by this tragedy," wrote the Fire Department.