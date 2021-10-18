South Sound 911 service restored

article

A network outage impacted 911 service at South Sound 911 for a few hours on Monday. Service was restored around 2:00 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the outage was caused by a cut fiber line.

Earlier in the day, several agencies were asking people in Pierce County to call their alternate number if they have an emergency.

Officials said anyone who has an emergency should call 253-382-5000. The number is activated when 911 service is disrupted.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said people should not test the number or 911.

Graham Fire & Rescue said anyone who is experiencing a fire or medical aid emergency in their district should call 253-548-2545.

The outage started at about 11 a.m. and officials said it was due to a cut fiber and redundancy failure.

911 calls are being rerouted but anyone whose calls do not go through should call 253-382-5000.

