Neighbor discovers person shot dead inside Federal Way home

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Detecitves are looking into what led up to a shooting Friday night that left a person dead inside of a home off South Star Lake Road.

Commander Kurt Schwan with Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to the home located on the 27600 block of 27th Avenue South at about 9:30 p.m.

Schawn said a neighbor went to the home after hearing gunshots and found a male victim, who has yet to be identified.

Another neighbor then called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shooting occurred. Officers caught up with the vehicle and detained a man in his 50s, but it's unclear if he played a role in what happened.

Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood and searching for more witnesses late into the night.

Anyone with information that could be helpful for this investigation is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.