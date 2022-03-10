Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Auto Theft Task Force recovered eleven stolen vehicles on Thursday.
Officials shared photos of two of the vehicles, a truck and an SUV.
(Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force)
Authorities said detectives drove around searching for stolen vehicles and found nearly a dozen in the Tacoma and Parkland areas of Pierce County.
Pierce County has seen a spike in auto thefts recently. Back in January, Lakewood Police reported a 42% spike in car thefts.
Pierce County reported about a 43% increase, and Tacoma reported a 63% percent increase.
READ NEXT: 'What are we supposed to do': Woman watches thief steal her car
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.