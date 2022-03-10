Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County

The Pierce County Auto Theft Task Force recovered eleven stolen vehicles on Thursday.

Officials shared photos of two of the vehicles, a truck and an SUV.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force)

Authorities said detectives drove around searching for stolen vehicles and found nearly a dozen in the Tacoma and Parkland areas of Pierce County.

Pierce County has seen a spike in auto thefts recently. Back in January, Lakewood Police reported a 42% spike in car thefts.

Pierce County reported about a 43% increase, and Tacoma reported a 63% percent increase.

READ NEXT: 'What are we supposed to do': Woman watches thief steal her car

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.