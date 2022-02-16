Nearly 50 Eastern WA superintendents call for end to mask mandate

article

Superintendents of school districts across Eastern Washington have signed a letter urging state leaders to end the mask mandate.

The letter, signed by 49 superintendents, was sent to Governor Jay Inslee, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. They made two requests: drop the mask mandate, and move the responsibility for contact tracing from school districts to the Department of Health.

The statement claims the mask mandates have caused psychological and social damage for students, fatigue on school district staff and increasing outrage from parents. Additionally, with the COVID-19 vaccine now being available to everyone fives-year-old and up, the superintendents argue the mask mandate has become moot.

"It is evident that the pandemic has taken an exceptional psychological and social toll on our entire communities. We are particularly concerned that the mental health of our students, their families, and our staff is such that relief from the restrictions we have strived to follow with fidelity, is needed," reads the letter. "As other states are now lifting many pandemic restrictions, the pressure has built that we do the same."

You can read the full letter below:

The state's outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Friday, but Gov. Inslee has not announced when other mandates will end. He is expected to speak on the ‘next phase of COVID recovery’ in a press conference.

