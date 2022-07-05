Nearly 50 auto thefts reported over 4th of July weekend in Pierce County alone

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATT) is reporting a 4th of July weekend full of vehicle thefts, with nearly 50 of them happening in Pierce County.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the PSATT revealed a full list of active and closed car thefts, ranging from near-violent incidents to stolen catalytic converters, in cities all over the county. The full list can be found below, but some thefts from over the weekend are worth highlighting.

In Tacoma, a 2001 Mitsubishi Box Truck was stolen from the 1700 block of S. 95th St. The victim, armed with a shotgun, found the truck with the suspects still inside and approached them. One of the suspects, armed with a chain, got out of the truck and started swinging the chain around as they approached the victim. Authorities say the victim fired off a round from the shotgun and the suspects took off.

According to the PSATT, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from Larson Motors in Puyallup. Authorities say the suspect came into the dealership and acted interested in purchasing a car. During the test drive, the suspect rode in the passenger seat. The employee eventually brought the car back to the dealership, stepped out and left the car running and unattended. That's when the suspect hopped in the driver seat and took off with the Jeep.

The PSATT says a woman was threatened with a knife when her 2007 Toyota Yaris was stolen from the Apex Apartments. Authorities say she parked her car in the parking lot, and was immediately approached by two men, armed with a large knife. The suspects stole her purse and then drove away in her car.

Authorities say a 2008 Acura TL was stolen from Safeway on 38th St. in Tacoma over the weekend. According to the PSATT, the victim parked the car and went inside, leaving his passenger with his keys. When the victim came back to the parking lot, the passenger and the car were missing.

Here are the rest of the auto thefts reported over weekend:

1993 Honda Accord stolen from the Creekside Village Apartments.

2010 Ford Econoline stolen from the Arbors Apartments. It was later recovered in Tacoma with the catalytic converter missing.

2014 Kia Forte stolen from the Overlook Terrace Apartments. This vehicle was left unattended, running with the keys in the ignition.

1999 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the Bella Sonoma Apartments. The owner found it parked at the Guesthouse Inn in Fife.

1995 Subaru Legacy stolen from the Rainier Point Apartments.

1998 Honda Civic stolen from the Cascade Apartments.

1998 Subaru Legacy stolen from the parking lot of PetSmart.

2002 Ford F-250 stolen from the 700 block of Vine Ct.

2002 Ford Econoline stolen from the Terrace on Meridian Apartments. This car was recovered at the Copper Valley Apartments.

2017 Chrysler 300 stolen from the Stillwater Apartments. Authorities say the car was believed that have been taken by a known acquaintance of the owner. It has since been recovered, located in the 1300 block of 31st Ave SW.

1999 Honda Civic stolen from the Sunset Garden Apartments.

2001 Ford Econoline stolen from the South Hill Mall. The car was later found at a homeless encampment in the 3500 block of Pacific.

2003 Ford F-550 was stolen from the Valley Tavern. The vehicle was later recovered near E Morton and E K St.

1990 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1400 block of S Cushman Ave.

2010 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart on S. Union. The truck was later recovered at 2320 Center St.

1989 Jeep Comanche was stolen from the Apex Apartments.

1999 Dodge Ram was stolen from the 2700 block of N Union. Authorities say the suspects involved used a garage door opener from the truck to break into the owner's garage and steal their belongings.

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen from the 3600 block of S. Lawrence St.

2001 Honda CRV was stolen from the parking lot of the Summit Salon Academy.

1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the 400 block of S. 43rd St.

2010 Kia Rondo was stolen from the Tacoma Mall. Authorities say the car was later recovered near 76th St and Hudson St and was reportedly burnt by the suspects.

2000 Ford Ranger was stolen from Home Depot on Center St.

2010 Ford Econoline was stolen from the 1300 block of 56th St.

1979 Ford Pickup was stolen from the 1300 block of N. Heatherwood. Authorities say the suspects stole the truck after burglarizing the victims home.

1997 Ford Ranger was stolen from the 100 block of N Tacoma Ave.

1999 Honda Civic was stolen from the 3700 block of 48th Ave NE.

2015 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 5200 block of E Portland Ave. Authorities say the truck was taken during a residential burglary.

1997 Nissan Pickup was stolen from the 5800 block of Fawcett Ave.

2012 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 9300 block of S. Alaska St.

2006 Ford Econoline was stolen from the 900 block of S. Jackson Ave.

1994 Ford Ranger was stolen from the parking lot of Ross. Authorities say the car was later recovered near 3640 S. Cedar.

2000 Honda Civic was stolen from the 11200 block of Ainsworth Ave S.

2006 Ford F-250 was stolen from Walgreens. Authorities say the truck was left unattended, running in the parking lot.

1995 Honda Civic was stolen from the Alderra Apartments. Authorities say it was later recovered in the area of 55th Ave NE and Norpoint Way NE.

2001 Ford F-550 was stolen from the 15800 block of 66th Ave NW. Authorities say the truck was stolen during a commercial burglary.

2006 Ford F-150 was stolen from Westcoast Auto Center. Authorities say the suspect pushed passed an employee and jumped into the driver seat of the running vehicle and sped out of lot. The vehicle was later recovered at the Motel 6 in Fife.

2002 Toyota Echo was stolen from the Alta Apartments.

2009 International Box Truck was stolen from the 2200 block of 183rd St Ct E. Authorities say it was later recovered in the 1800 block of 172nd St E.

1999 Toyota Camry stolen from the South Hill Target.

According to the comment section of their July 5 Facebook post, not every citizen's stolen car was listed on the PSATT's recent update of stolen cars. Several people responded to the post, adding their own stolen vehicle's information, make, model, year and plate number.

For instance, not included on the list is a 1970 Ford Mustang that was stolen from downtown Gig Harbor on July 1.

In April, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) released a report revealing that vehicle thefts across the state have increased 88% since 2021. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) blames the state’s revised laws on police pursuits, which went into effect in July 2021. Their estimate is that, barring any change to the laws, 2022 would end with more than 50,000 cars stolen.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is dedicated to investigating car thefts in cooperation with the Bonney Lake Police Department, the Federal Way Police Department, The Lakewood Police Department, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the Port of Seattle Police Department, the Tacoma Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information about a stolen vehicle is urged to contact the PSATT tip line at 253-329-2442 or email autothefttips@wsp.wa.gov.