Nearly $1M fake 'movie money' stolen, businesses put on alert

Newport police in Oregon are warning local businesses after nearly $1 million in fake "movie money" was stolen last week.

Officers responded to a car break-in last Thursday. The owner told police that several items were stolen, including the fake money.

"The prop/movie money was in $10, $20 and $100 denominations," police posted on Facebook.

Officers said that even though the currency is marked with "For Motion Picture Use Only" and "Copy," the money is very similar to the real. U.S. currency and could be illegally used at unsuspecting businesses.

"The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the "counterfeit" money that could begin circulating," police continued.

Officers are warning cashiers to properly identify dollars bills, look for motion picture labels and take notice that counterfeit money feels different than authentic U.S. currency.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, possessing counterfeit money "is punishable by a fine of up to $15,000, or 15 years imprisonment, or both."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.