Nearly 1,400 without power in hours-long outage in Burien

Seattle City Light has been grappling with an outage that left as many as 3,500 households without power most of the day Sunday.

According to the agency’s outage map, people in the South Seattle-Burien area lost power around 6:28 a.m.

As of 4:50 p.m., around 1,396 customers are without power, and the city hopes to have the lights back on at 6 p.m. as the sun sets and temperatures drop.

Crews restored power to around 2,000 people just before 9 a.m., but a sagging wire prevented them from restoring power to Burien homes. While people are left in the dark, the agency urges people to stay warm with layered clothes and blankets—and not to warm their homes with generators, camp stoves or barbecue grills, which can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

