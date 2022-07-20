Navy veteran known as 'Man with a Van' reunited with stolen van

A local Navy veteran is reunited with his stolen van. It’s an update to a story we first told you about last week.

Eric McCullough said he was at the Home Depot in Shoreline for less than 15 minutes, and when he walked out his van was gone.

Shoreline police said the vehicle was reported stolen on July 12.

Seattle police said the van was found on Monday in the Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers responded after the van was reported as suspicious and abandoned.

It was taken to Lincoln Towing where McCullough got a first look at the van a week later.

"I’m overwhelmed, you don’t know what you got until it’s gone. If it wasn’t for you guys, I don’t think I would’ve ever seen this thing again, honestly," said McCullough. "My garage opener is here, so I can stop stressing about somebody breaking into my house."

McCullough is commonly known as "Man with a Van" and does all kinds of handy work for his community including older neighbors, fellow veterans and anyone in need.

This time around, the community was here to support him.

A client created a gofundme for McCullough which has raised thousands of dollars in support.

Several viewers have reached out after seeing our story to report spotting the vehicle and wanting to support McCullough who’s a veteran with a service-connected disability.

"I lost faith, but I gained it back because there’s so many gracious people out there that don’t know me that helped you know," said McCullough.

The van is in far from perfect condition, but McCullough said it’s much better than what he expected. He plans on fixing it up and getting out on the road again soon to keep giving back to the community.