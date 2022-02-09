Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport lockdown lifted after possible explosive found during vehicle inspection

The lockdown at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport was lifted several hours after a possible explosive was found during a vehicle inspection.

According to the Naval Base Kitsap Public Affairs Office, the lockdown began after someone approached the main gate. Authorities said a possible explosive was found at that time.

"Security forces immediately secured the gate and established a cordon around the area. All personnel are directed to avoid the area," the base released.

The vehicle's driver has been taken into custody and is being questioned by Naval Forces.

Base officials said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

