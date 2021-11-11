Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Ballard

article

Businesses and buildings in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood were evacuated Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak.

Firefighters responded to a report of a natural gas leak in the 2800 block of Northwest Market Street at about 10:30 a.m. Buildings within a one-block radius were evacuated.

Crews with Puget Sound Energy assisted the Seattle Fire Department in securing the leak.

At about 11 a.m., crews had the scene under control and people were allowed back in the area.

