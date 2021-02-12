Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations at Boeing Field

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Seattle
A natural gas leak near King County International Airport-Boeing Field forces building evacuations. Crews have since got the leak under control Friday afternoon.

SEATTLE - The terminal at King County International Airport-Boeing Field has been evacuated because of a natural gas leak, according to county officials.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the gas leak around 2pm Friday. Crews confirmed dangerous levels of natural gas within a commercial building in the 7000 block of Airport Way South, and SFD and Puget Sound Energy began inspecting the area. Landing and takeoffs at the airfield were also temporarily halted as crews inspected the area. 

Around 3:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy secured the gas leak. PSE says the leak occurred when a third-party contractor broke a 6-inch gas line near the airport terminal parking lot. Seattle Fire Department has since shut off the line.

Authorities established a perimeter of at least 1,000 feet in all directions. Roads were closed on Airport Way S. on the east end of the airfield from S. Norfolk St. to S. Hardy St. Seattle police said officers were helping with traffic control and that people should avoid the area.

King County officials said no injuries were reported or homes were located near the gas leak. County officials say flight operations will resume Friday evening once crews finish their inspection and the gas "dissipates" the area. Seattle Fire around 5:30 p.m. confirmed air quality in the area is within safe levels. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.