Native Art Market returns to Seattle this weekend

The Duwamish Tribe is hosting its annual Native Art Market starting Friday, November 25th through November 27th.

Entry is free and doors open at 10:00 a.m. at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on 4705 W. Marginal Way SW Seattle, WA.

Though this is hosted by the Duwamish Tribe, Native Art Market organizer John Romero says this year's event will feature more than a dozen Native American art, crafts and food vendors from different tribes.

Romero believes this market not only supports Native American businesses, but helps attendees connect to Seattle's land and history.

RELATED: 2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage

"Come down and listen to the stories, come down and meet the Duwamish people," said Romero.