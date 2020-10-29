Nationwide warrant issued for CHOP murder suspect Marcel L. Long

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to find 19-year-old Marcel L. Long. Prosecutors have charged him with Murder in the 1st Degree and issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest. You will remain anonymous.

Long is accused of shooting 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson Jr. on June 20th at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street within the boundaries of Seattle's CHOP zone.

An autopsy showed Lorenzo died from four gunshot wounds. Detectives say Lorenzo had tried to get away from Long following an argument and physical fight. Police say Long fired two of the shots at Lorenzo when he was already down on the sidewalk.

Marcel Long is 5'09", 215 lbs. If you know where Seattle Police homicide detectives can find him or how to get in touch with him, text a tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or go to www.P3Tips.com. You can also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will never be asked to give your name.